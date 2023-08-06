Manchester United is contemplating a formal offer to secure the services of Bayern Munich‘s midfielder, Leon Goretzka, reported by goal.com. The Red Devils have been monitoring the German international for a considerable time and are considering the possibility of making a move to bring him to Old Trafford during the ongoing transfer window. The potential addition of Goretzka aligns with Manchester United's need for a quality central midfielder.

The interest in Goretzka isn't confined to Manchester United alone. Juventus and several other prominent European clubs are also rumored to be keen on acquiring the midfielder's services. Juventus, in particular, is aiming to revamp their midfield for the upcoming season. Alongside Manchester United and Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs that have expressed interest in securing Goretzka's signature.

Goretzka's situation at Bayern Munich has taken an interesting turn. He fell out of favor under the club's manager, Thomas Tuchel, during the team's pre-season tour of Asia. Tuchel's preference for new signing Konrad Laimer over Goretzka indicated a potential shift in the midfielder's standing within the squad. Despite expressing his contentment with Bayern Munich last month and denying any intention of moving away from the club, Goretzka's loss of a regular starting position could prompt him to reconsider his options.

As the transfer window progresses, the fate of Leon Goretzka remains uncertain. With interest from multiple elite clubs, including Manchester United, his potential move could have significant implications for the midfield dynamics of both his current and prospective teams. Fans and pundits alike will be watching closely to see whether the Red Devils can successfully secure the talented midfielder's signature.