Manchester United‘s new signing, Rasmus Hojlund, is facing uncertainty over his debut as he is expected to miss the first few weeks of the upcoming Premier League season, reported by goal.com. The 20-year-old striker, who recently joined from Atalanta in a £72 million ($92 million) deal, may not be available for the start of the season due to an injury sustained during pre-season training with his former club.

The Red Devils officially introduced Hojlund ahead of a friendly match against Lens at Old Trafford, but his actual on-field debut for Manchester United could be delayed. Reports from Manchester Evening News suggest that the young striker's pre-season injury will likely require him to spend some time regaining match fitness and undergoing recovery before he can be considered for the squad.

Although the exact nature of Hojlund's injury has not been disclosed, Manchester United's medical team is taking a cautious approach to his recovery, prioritizing his long-term well-being over rushing him back onto the field. As a result, it's anticipated that he will miss the team's early Premier League fixtures.

The Premier League opener against Wolves on August 14 and the subsequent match against Tottenham on August 19 are expected to come too soon for Hojlund's potential return. The striker's availability for United's home match against Nottingham Forest on August 26 is also uncertain at this point.

Manchester United will be hoping for a swift and complete recovery for Rasmus Hojlund, as the young striker was signed with the intention of bolstering the team's attacking options. While his debut might be delayed, the club's priority remains ensuring that he is fully fit and ready to contribute effectively once he takes the field.