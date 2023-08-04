Manchester United are not giving up on their bid to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka this summer. The Germany International has been surplus to requirements as manager Thomas Tuchel doesn't fancy him in his plans.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been monitoring Goretzka's situation for a long time. Although his first preference is Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, he would like to add Goretzka to his shopping list if he can.

The 28-year-old Goretzka played all games for Germany in last year's World Cup. Moreover, he said he plans to stay at Bayern Munich amidst interest from Manchester United. Speaking to Sky Germany, he said, “I have no intention to leave Bayern. I love the club, and I love the city, I love the fans.”

Despite the comments, German media suggest he could get a Premier League move soon, and Manchester United remain interested in him. The Red Devils have signed Mason Mount and have set their sights on Amrabat. However, they would need competition for places as they are set to announce the exits of Donny van de Beek and Fred this summer.

Fred is likely to be replaced by Amrabat. However, if Van de Beek moves to Real Sociedad, ten Hag would need another midfielder in the squad. It shouldn't be ignored that the Red Devils are back in the Champions League next season and will compete across four competitions again like they did in the previous season. The only difference is that they would be competing for the Champions League rather than the Europa League this season.