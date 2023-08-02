The Harry Kane saga continues to rumble on. Bayern Munich have shown interest and is actively discussing buying the 30-year-old striker. However, Tottenham Hotspur and Daniel Levy are holding out on their £100m price tag.

According to the reports from the Independent, Bayern Munich submitted their third bid for Kane worth £85m, which was also rejected by Tottenham Hotspur. It should be noted that Spurs have already rejected two previous bids for the Tottenham Hotspur captain. Both clubs met on Monday, but Bayern’s bid is far from Spurs’ valuation.

Kane was initially on the radar of Manchester United in this transfer window. However, United’s low transfer budget never allowed this move to develop. Moreover, the Red Devils have instead prioritized the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

Bayern Munich are in for a huge transfer window after barely defending their Bundesliga crown from Borussia Dortmund. They have allowed Sadio Mane to leave for Al Nassr after the Senegal captain couldn’t settle in Germany. Moreover, the dressing room bust-up with Leroy Sane ensured the writing was on the wall for the former Liverpool man.

On the other hand, the Bavarians have struggled to replace the goals of Robert Lewandowski. It is no coincidence that the Polish striker moved to FC Barcelona, became La Liga’s highest goalscorer, and ensured that the Catalans won the league again.

With Tottenham Hotspur not settling anything beyond the three-figure mark for Kane, it will be interesting to see how Bayern Munich responds. History tells us that whenever Bavarians have been in this position, they have found the best alternatives and secured them at a cheap fee. However, with Mane leaving the club, they could be tempted to break the bank for Kane.