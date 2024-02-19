Manchester United's rising star, Rasmus Hojlund, has overcome early struggles in the Premier League and reflects on the past

Manchester United‘s rising star, Rasmus Hojlund, has overcome early struggles in the Premier League, netting a crucial brace against Luton Town in their latest encounter, reported by GOAL. The young talent had a challenging start to his Old Trafford journey, failing to find the net in his first 14 Premier League matches. However, a remarkable turnaround since January has seen him score seven times in the last six league games.

Hojlund expressed gratitude to his teammates and manager, Erik ten Hag, for their unwavering support during his initial rough patch. After the victory against Luton, he acknowledged the collective confidence and belief that propelled him forward. Speaking to reporters, Hojlund said, “I knew as well that I could score goals, but of course, it was annoying I didn't score in the Premier League. Now, I want to keep going.”

The win against Luton marked Manchester United's fourth consecutive victory in the league, closing the gap on rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa. Hojlund emphasized the team's aspirations, targeting Champions League qualification and a deep run in the FA Cup. He underlined their collective goal to win trophies, expressing determination to go as far as possible in all competitions.

In a historic feat, the former Atalanta striker became the youngest player ever to score in six successive Premier League games at the age of 21 years and 14 days. As Manchester United looks to extend their winning streak and narrow the gap on fourth-placed Aston Villa, Rasmus Hojlund's goal-scoring prowess will play a pivotal role in their pursuit of success. The upcoming clash against Fulham presents another opportunity for the Red Devils to solidify their position in the league standings.