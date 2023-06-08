Manchester United and Chelsea are set to begin negotiating around Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, with the Red Devils preparing their opening bid.
Manchester United is looking for more depth in the midfielder position this summer. They currently have capable players in Bruno Fernandes (eight goals, eight assists in 37 matches), Christian Eriksen (one goal, eight assists in 28 matches and Casemiro (four goals, three assists in 28 matches), but manager Erik ten Hag is eyeing 24-year-old Mason Mount to add a layer of creativity, youth, and energy to the midfield.
The Red Devils are reportedly willing to pay £50 million ($62 million) for the England international, but Chelsea is holding out for a higher fee of £70 million ($87 million), per Fabrizio Romano.
Manchester United are preparing their opening bid for Mason Mount but the main issue remains Chelsea’s position on price tag. 🔴🏴 #MUFC
Man Utd remain calm as Mount’s keen on the move — strategy game on. pic.twitter.com/VTOc84wbTy
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2023
Chelsea star Mount is a highly-rated young midfielder who has been a regular in the first team for the past few seasons. The Tottenham star scored 32 goals across all competitions for the club this season despite a nightmare campaign under managers Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini, and Ryan Mason.
Mason Mount is reportedly keen on a move to Manchester United, but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will be willing to sell him.
Chelsea is reluctant to sell Mount, but they may be willing to do so if they receive a suitable offer at the right price. The Blues are in the process of rebuilding their squad, and they may need to raise funds to bring in new players. They are currently sitting in 12th place in the Premier League with 11 wins, 11 losses, and 16 draws. Manchester United, on the other hand, will keep an eye on this development as Erik ten Hag also looks to resolve their dilemma with David de Gea and the rest of Manchester's current roster.
The transfer saga between Manchester United and Chelsea for Mason Mount is likely to continue for some time. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs will be able to agree on a deal, but Mount would be a great signing for either team.
The chess match begins.