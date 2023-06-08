Manchester United and Chelsea are set to begin negotiating around Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, with the Red Devils preparing their opening bid.

Manchester United is looking for more depth in the midfielder position this summer. They currently have capable players in Bruno Fernandes (eight goals, eight assists in 37 matches), Christian Eriksen (one goal, eight assists in 28 matches and Casemiro (four goals, three assists in 28 matches), but manager Erik ten Hag is eyeing 24-year-old Mason Mount to add a layer of creativity, youth, and energy to the midfield.

The Red Devils are reportedly willing to pay £50 million ($62 million) for the England international, but Chelsea is holding out for a higher fee of £70 million ($87 million), per Fabrizio Romano.