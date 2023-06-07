Manchester United is planning to let several players leave the club this summer, including Harry Maguire and Wout Weghorst.

Centre-back Harry Maguire is expected to leave the Red Devils, with both sides mutually agreeing on a move, per Fabrizio Romano. Maguire has been a regular starter for United since joining the club in 2019, but he has been criticized for his performances in recent seasons. As he looks for another team, he's even being touted as a ‘liability‘ and should not be pursued by Chelsea. Maguire is reportedly on the radar of clubs like Tottenham and Roma. Throughout 118 matches in the Premier League, Maguire scored four goals and was credited with two assists.

Dutch striker Wout Weghorst is also not expected to stay at Manchester United, with Everton and Spanish clubs interested in signing him. He joined United on a free transfer in January, but he failed to make an impact and is now expected to leave the club. In 17 matches, he only scored one assist across 797 minutes. He is in the 3rd percentile in non-penality goals and 8th in shots total.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson's move to Nottingham Forest after a year of being on loan has also been advanced, while Donny van de Beek, who played only 167 minutes in seven matches in the Premier League this season, wants to play for a new club that will play him more regularly. Finally, Eric Bailly (who joined Marseille on loan) and Alex Tells (who joined Sevilla on loan; won the Europa League title with them) are both expected to leave the club.

Manchester United's manager, Erik Ten Hag, is looking to rebuild the squad and make it more competitive. He is expected to sign several new players this summer, and he will need to decide which players he wants to keep and which players he wants to sell. The players who are leaving the club will be looking for new clubs where they can get regular playing time and improve their chances of playing for their national teams.