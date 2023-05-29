Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has expressed his gratitude to the club’s fans and acknowledged that the players did not always deserve the unwavering support they received throughout the season, reported by goal.com. Mount’s message comes amidst speculation about his future, with reports linking him to Manchester United and Liverpool.

In an Instagram post, the England international reflected on Chelsea’s turbulent campaign, which saw them finish in 12th place and go through three different managers. Despite the team’s struggles, Mount praised the dedication of the supporters who stood by the players in both good and bad times. He stated, “It’s fair to say it’s been an up and down season, but your support has never dipped. Travelling all around the country, you were with us every step of the way and at times we didn’t deserve you. But now it’s time to have a break and recover… Thank you & enjoy your summer Blues.”

The 22-year-old midfielder’s future at Chelsea remains uncertain. With just one year left on his contract, he is reportedly available for a bid in the region of $68 million. Mount’s absence from the team in their final match of the season against Newcastle United has fueled speculation about a potential departure.

Manchester United and Liverpool are said to be the front-runners in the race to secure Mount’s signature. United has identified him, along with Harry Kane, as one of their top targets for the upcoming transfer window. However, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will entertain offers for their talented midfielder or if they will prioritize securing his long-term future at the club.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Mount’s future will undoubtedly be a topic of great interest among fans and pundits alike. While his message to Chelsea supporters suggests a heartfelt appreciation for their backing, the coming months will reveal whether he continues to don the famous blue shirt or embarks on a new chapter in his career.