Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has made it clear that he intends to stay at the club for another two years, despite interest from Saudi Arabia, reported by goal.com. The Spaniard's current contract with United is set to expire at the end of the month, but talks regarding an extension have been delayed due to the club's ongoing takeover saga.

According to talkSPORT, Saudi Arabia is keen on acquiring De Gea as part of their ambitious summer spending spree. However, the report states that the goalkeeper will reject any approach from the Gulf State in favor of remaining at Manchester United. It is believed that a two-year contract extension has already been agreed upon between De Gea and the club, pending board approval before it can be officially announced.

The new deal, if finalized, will involve a pay cut for De Gea, who is currently one of the highest earners at Manchester United, receiving a reported £375,000 ($467,000) per week. While the contract extension signifies De Gea's commitment to the club, it does not guarantee him the number one goalkeeper position.

Manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear that De Gea's spot as the first-choice goalkeeper is not assured if he remains at the club beyond this season. The Spaniard's footwork and propensity for making high-profile mistakes have been criticized, leading to speculation about potential replacements. Names such as Bert Verbruggen from Anderlecht and Gregor Kobel from Dortmund have been mentioned as potential competition for De Gea.

With the ongoing takeover saga causing uncertainty and delays, Manchester United, their fan base, and Ten Hag are eager for a resolution. Recent developments suggest that Sheikh Jassim's Qatari group has submitted a final bid with a deadline set for this Friday, offering the club a clear choice. The hope is that a decision will be made soon, allowing the team to move forward with preparations for the upcoming season.