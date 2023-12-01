Discover Manchester United's proactive move to bolster their defensive line by targeting Radu Dragusin, aiming to outmaneuver Arsenal.

Manchester United seems determined to fortify their defensive line and have set their sights on Radu Dragusin, aiming to hijack Arsenal's potential deal, reports suggest.

The Red Devils urgently seek to bolster their backline, particularly after enduring defensive lapses in the Champions League. Their vulnerability at the rear has seen them concede 14 goals in just five European fixtures this season, culminating in a precarious situation for their advancement following a nerve-wracking 3-3 draw with Galatasaray.

Seeking to address this issue head-on, Manchester United has turned its attention to Dragusin, the 21-year-old Romanian talent who's drawn comparisons to the legendary Nemanja Vidic. Having honed his skills at Juventus before moving to Serie A side Genoa, Dragusin's acquisition was finalized last summer for approximately £5 million after a successful loan spell.

Despite signing a contract until 2027 with Genoa, reports indicate a release clause valued at £26 million, which Manchester United seems poised to trigger, as revealed by Romanian outlet ProSport. Advanced talks between the club and Dragusin are reportedly underway, suggesting a potential move that could bolster United's defense.

Florin Manea, Dragusin's agent, unveiled a series of discussions with several Premier League giants, highlighting his intense interest in his client's services. “I have been in London for some time and have almost weekly meetings with important teams,” Manea stated. “We are getting closer. I spoke with Newcastle, with Arsenal, with Tottenham. I also have messages with them and conversations. There are teams that ask about Dragusin.”

With Manchester United looming as a prominent contender in pursuing Dragusin's signature, the Red Devils aim to secure the young Romanian's talents, potentially reshaping their defensive setup and offering a solution to their Champions League woes.