Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is interested in signing Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as they seek to fill the void left by Kylian Mbappe, reported by GOAL. The French superstar joined Real Madrid this summer, leaving PSG in need of a new star player.

With Kylian Mbappe's departure, PSG is looking to bolster their squad by bringing in Bruno Fernandes. According to reports from L'Equipe, the French club sees the Manchester United midfielder as an ideal replacement for Mbappe’s attacking prowess.

PSG's interest in Fernandes is not new. Back in 2021, then-PSG manager Thomas Tuchel had praised Fernandes and attempted to sign him before his move to Manchester United. Tuchel revealed that he had pushed for Fernandes' transfer during his time at PSG, highlighting the player's exceptional talent and potential.

Bruno Fernandes' future

Since joining Manchester United from Sporting in January 2020, Bruno Fernandes has been a standout performer for the club. Despite the Red Devils' struggles in recent years, Fernandes has consistently delivered impressive numbers, making him a crucial part of the team. However, there have been rumors about Fernandes considering a move away from Old Trafford. This summer, he has been linked with clubs like Bayern Munich and Al-Nassr.

Reports from TEAMtalk earlier this month suggested that Manchester United had given Fernandes the ‘green light' to begin discussions with Saudi clubs. This indicates that a move could be possible if the right offer comes along.

PSG's pursuit of Fernandes is part of a broader strategy to strengthen their squad after losing Mbappe. The Portuguese midfielder’s playmaking ability and goal-scoring prowess make him an attractive target for the French giants. Fernandes’ versatility and leadership qualities also add significant value, making him a suitable candidate to fill the gap left by Mbappe.

For Manchester United, the decision to let Fernandes go would depend on several factors. The club is currently undergoing a squad overhaul under the guidance of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS. If United receives a substantial offer for Fernandes, they might consider selling him as part of their rebuilding process.

Previous interest for Bruno Fernandes

Thomas Tuchel's comments from 2021 provide insight into Fernandes' longstanding appeal to top clubs. Tuchel, who was PSG’s manager at the time, had identified Fernandes as a key target. He said, “With my first sporting director in Paris, Antero Henrique, a Portuguese sporting director, and he knew [Fernandes] very well. We fought hard to have a connection to him and to bring him to our team.”

Despite their efforts, Fernandes chose Manchester United, and Tuchel had to face him as an opponent. Tuchel's high regard for Fernandes underscores the midfielder’s quality and why PSG is keen on him now.

Currently, it seems unlikely that Bruno Fernandes will leave Manchester United. However, the ongoing squad overhaul at the club means that his future remains uncertain. If PSG or another top club makes a compelling offer, Fernandes could be allowed to leave.

For now, Fernandes is focused on his role as Manchester United captain, but the transfer rumors continue to swirl. Whether he stays or moves on, his situation will be closely watched by fans and pundits alike.