Manchester United’s true feelings on Cristiano Ronaldo potentially leaving in January

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers to ever grace a pitch, yet he finds himself in a brutal situation at Manchester United. The Portuguese international is essentially a substitute at the club, with manager Erik ten Hag favoring Marcus Rashford over him.

The Red Devils are open to letting Ronaldo leave in the January transfer window if the right offer comes along, but according to ESPN, they’re increasingly confident he’ll stay put because no elite clubs appear to want the 37-year-old.

Man United revealed that only one team made them an offer this past summer for Cristiano Ronaldo and that was a Saudi Arabian side which the player himself had absolutely no interest in. There were rumors that Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Napoli were also keen, but nothing concrete materialized.

A lot of clubs see Cristiano as a disruption to their squads because of his stature and high wages. But if there is one thing he can do, it’s score goals. Sure, we haven’t seen that very much so far in 2022-23, but it’s hard for any player, no matter the caliber, to come on as a sub and consistently find the back of the net.

If he did somehow find a new team in the new year that was competing in the Champions League, UEFA rules say Ronaldo would be allowed to play in the knockout stages of the competition.

The legend has bagged just one goal this term across all competitions and that was from the penalty spot in Europa. It’s frankly wrong how Cristiano is getting treated and hopefully, he can find a better situation in January. But, it’s more likely he makes a move next summer when more opportunities are present.