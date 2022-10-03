Cristiano Ronaldo is being utterly disrespected by Manchester United and it’s disgraceful

After a tumultous start to the Premier League campaign, Manchester United appeared to turn things around, notching four straight victories and giving their supporters some hope. But Sunday proved to be an absolute nightmare for the Red Devils, proving they’re just not at a top level yet. Manchester City thrashed them 6-3 at the Etihad, with Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Kevin De Bruyne ripping apart their backline. Once again, Cristiano Ronaldo found himself on the bench and this time, he didn’t even come on as a substitute. Instead, Erik ten Hag opted to bring on Anthony Martial, who ultimately scored a late brace.

Nevertheless, United is treating Ronaldo like he’s a nobody and it’s completely wrong. Sure, Marcus Rashford had a couple of good performances up top. But, we’re talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers the sport has ever seen. The worst part is that he had numerous options in the summer transfer window, but the club insisted on keeping him. For what? To use him off the bench? I don’t care who you are, it is absolutely impossible to come in cold every single week and score goals. Even when you’re Ronaldo.

Roy Keane put it perfectly:

Roy Keane: "Man United are showing disrespect to Cristiano Ronaldo.” pic.twitter.com/2CTmZ9lhFa — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) October 2, 2022

When asked why he didn’t put Ronaldo on the field during the Derby against City, ten Hag essentially said he has “too much respect” for the legend to bring him in at that point in the fixture when they’re down four goals. Ever think he could come on and make a difference? It was a BS reasoning if you ask me.

Contrary to reports, there is no question Cristiano Ronaldo could’ve found a new home elsewhere before the transfer window closed. This is a man with over 800 goals for club and country. Perhaps the worst part of it? United isn’t even a Champions League team. They’re literally competing in Europa. I mean, that’s a big reason Ronaldo wanted to leave in the first place. If ten Hag is favoring others over the 37-year-old because his side is just that strong and talented, okay. But, this is far from the case.

Cristiano’s first season back at Old Trafford last term was solid, bagging 18 goals in 30 appearances. It’s not the level of his past campaigns where the Portuguese international scored a goal per game but still, it made a difference for United. Their problems in other areas of the pitch are why they missed out on the UCL.

There is no question Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t do himself any favors by having an attitude problem when he ultimately remained in Manchester. That definitely rubbed ten Hag the wrong way and maybe even a lot of the fans. But, there is no questioning what this man is capable of. He’s a natural-born goal-scorer who is the ultimate competitor. Ronaldo will do whatever it takes to win and help his club be the best it can possibly be.

Frankly, he should’ve never come back to England in the first place. Ronaldo made his mark at United as a youngster before moving on to Madrid and really cementing his legacy. Returning to the Premier League wasn’t the worst idea, but he would’ve likely been better off at City or even Chelsea. Clubs who are regularly in the Champions League and on his level. Instead, he’s at a Europa-level side who is treating him like he’s nothing. It’s absolutely sickening to watch.

Also, this is probably Cristiano Ronaldo’s last World Cup in Qatar. A chance for him to possibly lead Portugal to one of the most prestigious trophies in all of professional sports. Needless to say, he’s not going to be in top form because the striker hasn’t been playing regular minutes. It’s impossible to believe Ronaldo will shine in this tournament without consistent football under his belt this season. Selecao won’t be pleased to see United’s treatment of their player either because it’s affecting them, too.

The January transfer window isn’t that far away. The problem is, most clubs won’t make big moves here because their squads are already constructed in the middle of a campaign. That being said, the best thing Ronaldo could do is leave Manchester United and go to a club where he’s cherished for the player he is.

It’s either that or Erik ten Hag smartens up and puts his most proven player on the pitch and lets him score goals because this is flat-out ridiculous. Seeing Ronaldo sitting on a bench week after week is just insulting and there is undoubtedly millions across the globe who feel the same way.