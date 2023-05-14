Roy Keane believes that Arsenal must look to shore up its depth with “quality” following its collapse in the second half of the Premier League season.

Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes essentially came to an end following its 3-0 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on matchday 36. The Gunners logged a mere two shots on target in the fixture, and they allowed at least three goals for the third time in their last five contests.

Keane was on hand to watch Arsenal’s home loss to Brighton on Sunday, and as the Sky Sports pundit noted after the match, the Gunners should aim to revamp their depth in this year’s summer transfer window.

“They’ve just come up short, it’s as simple as that,” Keane said. “They’ll need players, they need four or five players. … The right players and the right characters, so that if they ever get into this position again and have one or two injuries, they have quality to come in.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We spoke about Man City today, they made changes, but they brought in pure quality players that the team didn’t weaken. But Arsenal making changes, the team’s weakened.”

Arsenal was quite active in bolstering its depth across the board during last year’s summer transfer window, although it remains to be seen whether the club will look to do the same in the coming months.

Arsenal now has its sights set on its upcoming Premier League home fixture against Nottingham Forest. If Arsenal comes away with a defeat in this contest, then Manchester City will officially win the Premier League for the third straight season.