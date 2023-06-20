Manchester United's search for a top-class striker has led them to set their sights on 20-year-old Atalanta sensation Rasmus Hojlund, reported by goal.com.The Danish forward has drawn comparisons to Erling Haaland, and United fans are eager to know if he can live up to the hype.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, Manchester United have been in dire need of a prolific number nine. Wout Weghorst's loan spell at the club proved underwhelming, leaving Anthony Martial as the only natural center-forward option. However, Martial's injury woes have raised concerns about his reliability.

United have been linked with several striking options, including Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Randal Kolo Muani. But with the potential high price tags associated with those players, United's attention has shifted to Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund's contract with Atalanta runs until 2027, but it appears that he has outgrown the club and is ready for a new challenge. Known for his pressing ability and composure in front of goal, Hojlund shares similarities with Erling Haaland. While he may not possess Haaland's shot volume, Hojlund's versatility and threat in the air make him a promising prospect.

The Danish striker has the potential to score a wide range of goals and could thrive in the right system. Being labeled as the new Haaland comes with pressure, but United believes Hojlund has what it takes to make a lasting impact in the Premier League.

With a price tag of £40 million, signing Hojlund could be a calculated risk for Manchester United. If he fulfills his potential and develops into a world-class striker, the investment would be seen as a bargain. The club would also have additional funds to strengthen other areas of the squad.

As United witnessed Haaland's success at Manchester City, they are determined to respond by securing a promising talent like Hojlund. While he may not reach Haaland's goal-scoring heights immediately, Hojlund could provide the spark needed to propel United's revolution under manager Erik ten Hag. The stage is set for Hojlund to prove himself at the highest level, and United is ready to take the chance on his potential.