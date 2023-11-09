Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney opens up about his battle with alcohol addiction during his early career.

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney made a candid admission about his battle with alcohol addiction during the early days of his career. Rooney, who burst onto the football scene at just 16 while playing for Everton, shared that alcohol served as a “release” during a challenging period in his life.

In a conversation on the podcast hosted by ex-rugby league star and Motor Neurone Disease campaigner Rob Burrow, Rooney revealed that he would consume alcohol to the point of passing out as a coping mechanism. He explained, “My release was alcohol when I was in my early 20s. I'd go home, spend a couple of days not leaving the house, and drink almost until I'd pass out.”

Rooney further detailed the emotional turmoil he experienced, including embarrassment and letting people down. He admitted, “I didn't want to be around people because sometimes you feel embarrassed like you've let people down. Ultimately, I didn't know how else to deal with it.”

The football icon also highlighted the importance of seeking help and guidance from others, emphasizing how refusing assistance can lead to a deep sense of despair. However, he has embraced a different approach to life's challenges and is now willing to speak openly about his issues.

Wayne Rooney's experience with addiction and personal growth has given him a unique perspective on life's challenges and the impact they can have on individuals and their loved ones. He also recognized the power of collective efforts, as he commended the charity work that supports those facing similar difficulties.

Currently managing Birmingham City, Rooney's legacy in football is marked by his illustrious 13-year career with Manchester United, where he played in 393 games and scored an impressive 183 goals. Rooney's journey is a reminder that even the most celebrated athletes face personal struggles and his openness about his experiences.