Wayne Rooney, the former Manchester United and England striker, has revealed that he turned down an offer to manage in the Saudi Pro League before accepting the position as the manager of Birmingham City in the English Championship, reported by ESPN. Rooney, who previously coached DC United and Derby County, was appointed as Birmingham manager while the club stands sixth in the Championship standings.

Birmingham's chief executive, Garry Cook, confirmed the discussions about Saudi Arabia, stating that they explored the possibility, but it didn't materialize. Cook, who had previously worked as the CEO of the Saudi Pro League, attempted to bring Rooney to the Middle East, but Rooney opted for a return to English football instead.

Rooney emphasized that his decision was not a disrespect to managers who chose to move to Saudi Arabia. He expressed his eagerness to get back into English football, highlighting that his discussions with Birmingham convinced him that it was the right move. Rooney believes in the club's potential for success and expressed his enthusiasm for the new chapter in his managerial career.

His decision means he will not be following the path of his former England teammate Steven Gerrard, who took on the role of manager at Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League earlier this year.

Wayne Rooney is set to lead Birmingham in his first game as manager against Middlesbrough on October 21. The football community eagerly anticipates his managerial debut with the club as he embarks on this new challenge in his career.