ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Bournemouth looks to move up the table as they visit Manchester United. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Manchester United-Bournemouth prediction and pick.

Manchester United enters the game at 6-4-6 on the year, which places them 13th in the Premier League this year. They have won three of their last six EPL games, and last time out faced Manchester City. They were down 1-0 most of the game, but a Bruno Fernandes penalty goal, and then a 90th-minute goal from Amad Diallo gave Manchester United the win.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth is 7-4-5 on the year which places them sixth in the Premier League. They are just two points behind Manchester City for fifth, which will give them a birth in the Europa League. They have not lost in their last four EPL games and took a 1-1 draw with West Ham in their last game.

Since the 2015-16 season, these two teams have faced 14 times. Manchester United has nine wins, while Bournemouth has three and there have been two draws. Last season, Bournemouth took a 3-0 win on the road in the first game, and it was a 2-2 draw in the second game.

Here are the Manchester United-Bournemouth Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Manchester United-Bournemouth Odds

Manchester United: -125

Bournemouth: +310

Draw: +290

Over 3.5 goals: +142

Under 3.5 goals: -174

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

Time: 9:00 AM ET/ 6:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Manchester United Will Win

Manchester United is scoring 1.88 goals per game across all competitions. In the Premier League, they are scoring 1.31 goals per game, scoring 21 times over 16 games. Further, they have scored in 11 of 16 EPL games this year. They have scored better at home this year, scoring in six of eight EPL games at home and scoring 1.63 goals per game at home.

Bruno Fernandes has been the primary producer for Manchester United this year. He has scored four goals on an expected 5.7 but has also added five assists on the year. He is joined by Marcus Rashford. Rashford has scored four goals this year on an expected 1.7 goals this year. Further, Amad Diallo has been great at moving the ball this year. While he has scored twice this year, he also has six assists on the season, leading the team. Finally, Alejandro Garnacho has scored three times this year, while adding an assist.

Manchester United is giving up just 1.19 goals per game in the EPL this year. At home, they have given up a few more goals, giving up 11 goals in eight home games, good for 1.38 goals against per game at home in EPL play. Andre Onana will most likely be in goal in this one. He has stopped 40 of 60 shots this year while having six clean sheets.

Why Bournemouth Will Win

Bournemouth has scored in 13 of 16 games in the EPL this year. They are scoring 1.5 goals per game this season. They have been scoring well on the road this year. In eight fixtures on the road in EPL play, Bournemouth has scored in six of eight fixtures and is scoring 1.63 goals per game.

Justin Kluivert has been the primary man for Bournemouth this year. He has scored five goals while adding two assists on the year. Still, four of the goals have come from a penalty kick this year. Meanwhile, Antoine Semenyo has been solid this year. Semenyo has scored four goals this year while adding an assist this season. Finally, Evanilson has scored four times this year as well. Meanwhile, Marcus Tavernier has moved the ball well, having a goal and four assists this year. Still, he is dealing with a hamstring injury, which could cause him to miss this game.

Bournemouth has allowed 21 goals this year, good for 1.31 goals against per game in EPL play. They have not been as good on defense on the road this year. Bournemouth is allowing 1.75 goals per game on the road this year. Kepa Arrizabalaga has made the most starts in goal for Bournemouth. He has stopped 35 of 51 shots on target this year with two clean sheets.

Final Manchester United-Bournemouth Prediction & Pick

Bournemouth has been playing well on the road as of late, winning each of their last two games. Meanwhile, Manchester United lost their last home game, losing to Nottingham Forest. Bournemouth has been the better team overall this year as well. While they do give up more goals, they also scored more and have a better goal differential. With Manchester United coming off a huge win last time out, this is a clear spot for a letdown. Take Bournemouth in this one.

Final Manchester United-Bournemouth Prediction & Pick: Bournemouth ML (+310)