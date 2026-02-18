With the Cincinnati Reds preparing in spring training for the upcoming 2026 season, there is some hype building for the team, especially regarding their starting pitching rotation. As the Reds' rotation is led by pitcher Hunter Greene, the deep lineup gets huge praise from a former player turned analyst.

Jim Duquette would speak on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM about Cincinnati and how he is “bullish” on their rotation this season, even saying how it's the top three in the National League. Besides Greene, the team consists of Andrew Abbot, Brady Singer, Nick Lodolo, Chase Burns, Brandon Williamson, and Rhett Lowder.

“They're better than the Brewers rotation, obviously without [Freddy] Peralta there, they're better than the Cubs rotation,” Duquette said. “The Phillies, you have to say if [Zack] Wheeler is healthy, right? So without [Ranger] Suarez and uncertainty in the back end, they don't have the five guys that you can count on like the Reds are. Like, the competition for the fifth spot, if that's going to be between Burns and Lowder…there's some depth there too, and quality.”

Greene. Abbott. Singer. Lodolo. Burns 🔥 “I think the #Reds rotation is Top 3 in the National League.” 🔗 https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/xYeI2ikNRs — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) February 18, 2026

The Reds could have a top-two rotation in the NL, per Jim Duquette

Article Continues Below

As the Reds are led by manager Terry Francona look to make some noise in 2026, the team will be headed by their starting rotation, as Duquette spoke more about how great he believes the team will be in that area. He would say that, even depending on the Philadelphia Phillies, Cincinnati could pass them.

“You start going through some of the top teams in the National League, the Reds are the top three, top two, maybe,” Duquette said. “If you want to look at the glass half full with the Phillies. I think the Phillies are a step ahead of them…But I mean, if Wheeler has a little bit of a step back, I think the Reds could pass them this year.”

At any rate, the Reds are looking to improve after finishing with an 83-79 record, putting them third in the NL Central, though they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the wild card round of the MLB playoffs.