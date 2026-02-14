ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

NBA All-Star Weekend is finally here and all the festivities are underway from Los Angeles as one of the weekend's most anticipated events will return with a fresh group of players. The NBA Slam Dunk contest has always been the most anticipated even of the weekend, always met with high expectations despite relative disappointments over the last few years. This year, four talented dunkers will hope to bring to spectacle back to prominence.

After three-straight years of Mac McClung winning the competition, four players enter with three rookies in the field in an unprecedented showing. Carter Bryant of the San Antonio Spurs comes in as the betting favorite, while sixth-year man Jaxson Hayes comes in the “veteran” of the competition.

The Slam Dunk Contest has been relatively lackluster over previous seasons in comparison to its peak through the early 2000's, but high hopes are set for these rookies as they try to get creative and raise the bar.

2026 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest odds

Carter Bryant (SAS): +180

Jaxson Hayes (LAL): +250

Keshad Johnson (MIA): +320

Jase Richardson (ORL): +350

Overview

In the first round, all four players will attempt two dunks each and receive a score between 40 and 50. The two players with the higher aggregate score progress to the final. In the final round, the same rules apply with the two finalists as the composite score will take home the trophy.

With objective judging from an esteemed panel, the members of the scoring panel play a huge role in deciding the contest. This year's judges will be three-time dunk champ Nate Robinson, Dominiue Wilkins, Brent Barry, and Dwight Howard. Fans at home will also be able to vote for each dunk through the NBA app.

Key storylines

Spurs rookie Carter Bryant (+200) is the early favorite to win the Dunk Contest at All Star Weekend. pic.twitter.com/xbyitWYnOP — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 12, 2026

Article Continues Below



We really don't have much data to pull from given the three rookies in this field and their limited time on an NBA floor. Spurs' Carter Bryant proves to be the most explosive leaper in this field with great hang time while throwing his dunks down emphatically. He also has the length to get creative with windmills and eastbays, so continue watching him as the favorite here.

Jaxson Hayes brings his above-the-rim game to the @ATT Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star, with AT&T connecting fans to every moment on and off the court. pic.twitter.com/D320iAG6tx — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2026



Jaxson Hayes comes in as the veteran in the field and the second-shortest favorite to take home the trophy. Hayes is a tremendous in-game dunker and is a huge threat to throw down while driving clean down the lane. However, he's the tallest player and may have the shortest lift in the competition, so he may be limited in how acrobatic he gets in the air.

Keshad Johnson brings his explosive athleticism to the @ATT Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star, with AT&T connecting fans to every moment on and off the court. pic.twitter.com/DAu1738DAX — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2026



Keshad Johnson of Miami is a sneaky name to watch here as he's shown great athletic ability for the Heat around the rim. He has a long wingspan and typically throws dunks down while still elevating, a clear indicator of a dunker with rare leaping ability. He should have a chip on his shoulder heading into this one, but his odds are great given the raw talent he'll have at his disposal.



Orlando Magic guard and former Michigan State Spartan Jase Richardson comes into this competition as the underdog with the longest odds. He'll be the field's shortest player at 6-foot-1, but Mac McClung and Nate Robinson have proven the contest's string of luck with the under-sized underdog. He also has dunking in his blood thanks to his father and NBA great Jason Richardson, who won the Dunk Contest twice.

Final Slam Dunk Contest Prediction & Winner

While Carter Bryant and Jaxson Hayes might be the clear picks for most, I believe Keshad Johnson has a rare mix of size and athleticism that should make him competitive in this kind of format. Expect a freakish display of athleticism if he's able to consistently make his dunks.

Final Prediction: Keshad Johnson (+320)