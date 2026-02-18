Last season, the Los Angeles Angels moved Mike Trout to right field, and it doesn't seem like he was very comfortable at the position. He did spend most of his time as the designated hitter because of his knee injury, and the numbers showed it after he had a .797 OPS, which was the worst of any full season in his career.

It now looks like he'll be going back to where he's always been comfortable, which is center field. MLB posted a video of Trout, with the caption saying, “Mike Trout back in center field at Angels camp.”

Mike Trout back in center field at Angels camp 👀 pic.twitter.com/0gIpfGuuZm — MLB (@MLB) February 18, 2026

Just a few days ago, it was reported that Trout would be playing center field, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register

Article Continues Below

“Mike Trout says he is playing center field again. He said playing right wasn’t comfortable and he felt like it was more running. Also said he feels good about where his swing is. He finished last season on a hot streak,” Fletcher wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The hope is that Trout's move back to center field can help the Angels this upcoming season. When Trout wasn't playing center field last season, Jo Adell was in his place. Though he played great offensively, that did not translate to his play on the field, as he had a -8 Outs Above Average.

It's going to take more than just Trout going back to center field for the Angels to be competitive this season, and it will be interesting to see how they fare against the rest of the league.