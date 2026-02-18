Spencer Strider is coming off a forgettable 2025 season, as he hopes to put it behind him with a strong performance in 2026. However, some Atlanta Braves fans became concerned, as they noticed the radar gun was turned off while Strider was throwing a live batting practice. The organization issued a statement about the radar gun in an attempt to shut down any conspiracy theories.

The Braves claim that they were experiencing technical difficulties while the 27-year-old star pitcher was throwing, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. Atlanta was adamant that the radar gun was not turned off on purpose.

“The Braves said they didn't purposely turn off the radar gun with Strider throwing his live BP today. It was [a] technical issue that had to do with the ABS setup.”

However, some fans on social media seemingly don't believe the Braves had a technical issue right when Spencer Strider was pitching. Several individuals are still concerned about Strider's abilities on the mound and think Atlanta is trying to protect the 2023 All-Star.

“If they feel the need to say this, they probably did it on purpose,” said one fan.

This user claimed, “Yeah, I'm not going to believe that.”

“I don't believe a word they say. What's happened to my favorite sports team?” asked another individual.

A hopeful fan said, “This makes me feel better that theyre saying something. Still a bit annoying and convenient, but I believe it.”

Strider was playing as one of the best pitchers in MLB in his first three years in the Majors. However, an elbow injury in 2024 forced him to miss that entire season. Once he returned to action in 2025, Spencer Strider's production took a noticeable dip compared to how he played before the injury.

Fans are concerned that Strider may have lost his velocity, which could result in another poor campaign. But only time will tell how effective, or innefective Strider will be. The Braves star ended last season with a 4.45 ERA and 1.396 WHIP while recording 131 strikeouts and a 33.3% winning percentage.