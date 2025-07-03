The Houston Astros are currently leading the American League West. They also have the second-best record in the AL. But while things are looking good right now, they will always want to tighten up their weaknesses, and the Astros' trade market will be strong. Therefore, they might find some temptation to trade. If they want a better future, along with a great chance to contend annually, the organization must hold onto three Astros prospects who other teams would love to have.

Jose Altuve still leads the Astros after all these seasons, but he is not getting any younger. Likewise, the Astros have some injury concerns that might leave them weak at several positions. Currently, they rank fourth in batting average, but are also 14th in on-base percentage and 18th in runs. Houston is also just 15th in home runs, indicating a slight drop in power. Conversely, their pitching staff is elite, ranking third in team ERA and second in batting average against.

The Astros' trade market will be buzzing, as teams make calls inquiring about some of these pitchers, as the team tries to improve its lineup. However, Houston must utilize their trade chips correctly and not trade away these three players. These Astros prospects are untouchable.

Cam Smith should not be on the Astros trade prospects list

Cam Smith made his MLB debut and may make more of an impact soon. That is because Houston lost Jeremy Pena to a rib fracture, and his return is unknown. Now, the time for Smith is happening, and he is ready to make an impact. If you recall, he was one of the prospects acquired in the trade of Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.

Smith is batting .285 with seven home runs, 35 RBIs, and 34 runs along with a .355 on-base percentage. Curiously, he hit .313 with a .396 on-base percentage and seven home runs, 24 RBIs, and 20 runs across 32 games in three levels for the Cubs last season. So far, the Astros have to feel good about this trade, and the fact that it is paying off immediately.

With several starters now on the injured list, Smith is getting an expanded role. Smith is not just the best Astros prospect on the roster, but within the next few months, he could soon become one of the best players as Houston makes another title push.

AJ Blubaugh is on Astros trade market

A.J. Blubaugh had a great season in 2024, going 12-4 with a 3.83 ERA in 25 games in Triple-A. Therefore, it's not surprising to see that he already got a call-up to the majors. Blubaugh lasted just four innings in his lone start, allowing two earned runs, both home runs, before being sent back down. Yet, he has struggled in Triple-A Sugar Land, going 3-8 with a 6.99 ERA. This has sparked concerns and has led some to believe he could be on the Astros' trade market.

Blubaugh was considered one of the best Astros' trade prospects a year ago. Yet, things have fallen off a cliff this season. Blubaugh relies on a four-seam fastball that hits 92-95 MPH. Additionally, he uses a sweeper, a changeup, a slider, a cutter, and a curveball.

Blubaugh's best strengths include relying on his fastball and a deceptive offspeed pitch combination. However, his weaknesses include control issues. There are also some issues with his fastball when Blubaugh misses his armslide, and it becomes hittable. He has not developed the endurance to play long in games, and that is something he needs to work on. For now, Blubaugh remains part of the Astros' future plans, and they must stick with him and develop him.

Anderson Brito is one of the best Astros prospects

Anderson Brito has been a rising star for the last couple of seasons, and the Astros expect him to be one of their best starters in a few seasons. Last season, he had a 1.51 ERA while striking out 82 hitters over his first 52 2/3 innings. Brito has the potential to become a big-time starting pitcher.

The Astros may find the temptation to trade Brito because of their need for more hitting. Overall, this season has gone well for Brito in Single-A Asheville, as he holds a 3.28 ERA over 12 starts. Despite not yet securing a win, Brito has done a great job of keeping his team alive in games.

Brito will likely not factor into the Astros' plans until at least 2027. Regardless, the team's strength has always been its starting pitching. The Astros cannot forget what has made them a contender for all these years. Trading Brito would be a mistake because it would strip them of one of their best pitching prospects in the pipeline.