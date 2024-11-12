The Toronto Maple Leafs have played their last two games without captain Auston Matthews, who is recovering from an upper-body injury.

Despite winning both matchups against divisional rivals, the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens, the Leafs will be eager to get him back in the lineup as soon as possible.

However, the latest update on Matthews isn't the most ideal. He missed Monday's practice and there isn't a clear picture of when exactly he'll be able to return according to Brad Treliving via TSN:

“We just want to make sure we get ahead of it and hopefully get it behind us once and for all,” said general manager Brad Treliving. “He will remain day-to-day.”

According to head coach Craig Berube, the injury that Matthews suffered stemmed from something that he experienced in Training Camp.

“We're all trying to figure it out and work on it and make sure that we get him back and make sure this thing doesn't occur again over the course of the year,” Berube said. “It's not something you want lingering on throughout the season so we're trying to do our best to not allow that to happen.”

“Nobody is going to make excuses, especially him,” Berube said. “Auston's play before he's been out was very good, in my opinion. I get the goals weren't going in, but the chances were there, and the 200-foot play was excellent. So, there's a lot of good going on there. I know the goals weren't going in and that's what most people focus on, and we need him to score goals, I get that, but his play was really good.”

The Leafs are back in action against the Senators at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night.

Auston Matthews is in his first season as Maple Leafs captain

Matthews is playing his first season as Maple Leafs captain after the leadership role was handed to him by former captain John Tavares, who wore the “C” on his sweater for the last five seasons.

However, the reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner has experienced a slow start to the season with only five goals and six assists in 13 games played.