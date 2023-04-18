A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are about to hit the ice for their first game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as they will play their series-opener in the first round Tuesday night at home versus the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning. It’s a long time coming too for defenseman Luke Schenn, who actually started his NHL career with the Maple Leafs, but has not played a single postseason game for them so far in his career.

That wait is soon going to be over for Luke Schenn.

“Better late than never,” Schenn said about his thoughts on his looming playoff debut in Maple Leafs threads, per Joshua Clipperton of The Canadian Press.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Luke Schenn, who was selected in the first round (fifth overall) by the Maple Leafs in the 2008 NHL Draft, played his first four seasons in the league before he was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in 2012. He’s also played for the Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, and the Lightning. Last February, Luke Schenn was sent by the Canucks to the Maple Leafs for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Schenn is due to hit the free-agent market by the end of the 2022-23 NHL season and he definitely wants nothing more than win the Stanley Cup before his current contract expires.

Although he has zero playoff games played in Toronto uniform, Luke Schenn has a ton of postseason experience to the Maple Leafs, having raised the Stanley Cup Trophy two times during his time with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021.