Jake McCabe making his return to the Maple Leafs blue line in an effort to correct their serious issues on defense

The Toronto Maple Leafs were expected to rise to the top of the Atlantic Division standings at the start of the season behind an explosive offense led by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander. However, once the season started, the Maple Leafs were not the team they were projected to be as their defense had many issues.

John Klingberg is injured, according to Sheldon Keefe, and will be replaced in the #leafs lineup tonight by Jake McCabe. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 10, 2023

As a result, the Leafs have a record of 6-5-2 and are tied for 5th place in the division and struggling to maintain a position inside the playoff structure. The Maple Leafs are hoping to turn their defensive situation around as Jake McCabe returns to the lineup Friday against the Calgary Flames.

McCabe is a solid defensive defenseman, and he returns at the same time that John Klingberg is dealing with an undisclosed injury and will not be in the lineup. Klingberg's strength is his offensive play, but the can be something of a liability on defense. As a result, losing Klingberg and bringing in McCabe is likely to have a positive result for the Toronto defense.

Whether it is enough to allow this team to start winning consistently is another issue that won't be addressed until McCabe is in the lineup for a number of games.

The Maple Leafs host back-to-back games Friday and Saturday night against the Flames and Vancouver Canucks respectively. The Flames have been a major disappointment to this point in the season with a 4-7-1 record. On the other hand, the Canucks have been one of the league's brightest surprises with a 10-2-1 record.