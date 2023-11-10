It is a battle of two Canadian teams as the Calgary Flames face the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odd series with a Flames-Maple Leafs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Flames enter the game at 4-7-1 on the year, but they are also on a two-game winning streak. First, they beat the Kraken on the road, winning 6-3. Last time out, they faced the Predators. The Flames were down 2-0 in the first period but would score one in the second to make it 2-1. In the third period, Noah Hanifin tied the game and then less than two minutes later, Blake Coleman gave the Flames the lead. After an empty net goal by Nazem Kadri, the Flames would win 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs come into the game at 6-5-2 and have lost five of their last six games. After beating the Lightning, they faced the Senators the last time out. In that game, the Maple Leafs would take the lead in the first period, but the Senators tied it up. In the second period, the Senators would take the lead, with two goals in the period, and would lead 3-2 after two. Then in the third, the Maple Leafs tied it up once again. Ottawa would not be held down though. They scored three times in just over three minutes in the third period to take a 6-3 lead they would hold onto for the win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Maples Leafs Odds

Calgary Flames: +130

Toronto Maple Leafs: -156

Over: 6.5 (-140)

Under: 6.5 (+115)

How to Watch Flames vs. Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV:

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flames Will Win

The Flames are led by their top line doing the heavy lifting. Andrew Mangiapane and Elias Lindholm are the two top scorers on the team this year. Mangiapane has four goals and three assists on the season with a power-play goal. Lindholm has two goals and six assists on the year, giving him eight points. He also has two assists on the power play. Finally, Jonathan Huberdeau has two goals and four assists this year. Still, he has a -12 rating this year and has struggled on the defensive end this year.

Beyond the top line, Noah Hanifin and Nazem Kadri are the next on the team in points scored. Hanifin does his work from the blue line. He has four assists this year and has just scored his first two goals of the season. Two of his assists and one of his goals come on the power play. Meanwhile, Kadri comes in two goals as well, plus he had five assists on the year to give him seven points.

The power play has not been a big source of goals for the Flames this year. They are 23rd in the NHL in converting on the power play, sitting at 16.7 percent and just seven power-play goals. They have been better as of late on the power play, with goals in three of the last four games on the power play. The penalty kill has been solid though. The Flames currently sit third in the NHL in penalty kill percentage, sitting at 90.0 percent on the year.

The Flames are expected to send Jacob Markstrom to guard the net tonight. He is 2-6-1 on the year with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. He has struggled some in his last two starts though, but does have a 1-1 record in those games. Markstrom is below a .890 save percentage in both of them while having a .875 percentage in his last two outings, stopping 42 of the 48 shots he has faced.

Why The Maple Leafs Will Win

This year, the Maple Leafs are getting production from multiple lines. It starts on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner. Matthews leads the team with 13 goals this season and six assists, which gives him the team lead in points at 19 on the year. He has four power-play goals this year and two assists. When he does score, it is normally in bunches. This year, Matthews has scored in six games, with three games having a hat trick, and another game with two goals. Joining him on the top line is Mitchell Marner. Marner has five goals this year with 12 assists on the season. That gives him 17 points, good for third on the team.

On the second line are William Nylander and John Tavares. Nylander has seven goals and 11 assists this year, while also being great on the power play. Nylander has three goals and four assists on the power play this year. His 18 points rank him second on the team. Travares comes into the game with five goals and nine assists this year. He has a goal and four assists on the power play.

On the power play, Toronto ranks fifth in the NHL, sitting with a 27.9 conversion rate. They have scored on the power play in six of the last eight games, but that is not translating into wins right now for Toronto. Overall, when Toronto scores on the power play, they are 4-4-1, but if they score twice on the power play they are 3-0-0.

Joseph Woll is starting in goal today. He is 4-4-0 with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage this year. Last time out was a struggle, as he let in six goals on 31 shots to take the loss. It was his worst performance of the year, but also the third time in his last four outings he has had a save percentage below .880. Woll has had some solid starts this year, as he went on a streak of allowing a goal or less in three straight games this year.

Final Flames-Maples Leafs Prediction & Pick

There is an offensive mismatch in this game. The Maple Leafs score 3.38 goals per game, while the Flames score just 2.67 goals per game. Still, the major issue for Toronto as of late has been goaltending. If Woll is not on his game, this will require Toronto to score well above average to get the win. They will be able to do that in this game, coming away with a win.

Final Flames-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Toronto Maple Leafs ML (-156)