The Toronto Maple Leafs had quite an adventure Saturday night on the road versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. They found themselves in a bind early, as they surrendered three goals to the Bolts right in the very first period. Tampa Bay actually got on the board first with a William Nylander goal a little over four minutes into the contest before Ilya Samsonov surrendered three unanswered goals. Samsonov's stinker of a night gave way to Toronto repeating an embarrassing franchise record that was last seen in the early 90s, per Sportsnet Stats.

“Maple Leafs allow 3+ goals in 5 straight games to begin a season for the first time since 1992-93.”

Samsonov allowed three goals in just four shots faced. He was replaced in front of the net by Joseph Woll, who put together a splendid performance between the pipes. Woll rejected all 29 shots he faced from the Lightning, as the Maple Leafs staged a comeback. Matthew Knies scored back-to-back goals in the third frame to tie and send the game to overtime. John Tavares completed Toronto's comeback with a goal in overtime, thus snapping the Maple Leafs' two-game skid.

Still, the Maple Leafs have some work to do defensively. They are 10th in the league with just 28.8 shots allowed per game but are sixth-worst with 3.8 goals surrendered per outing. Prior to meeting Tampa Bay, the Maple Leafs were outscored in their last two games, 7-2.

Toronto, who improved to 3-2-0, will continue its road trip with a game against the Washington Capitals this coming Tuesday.