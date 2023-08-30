The Toronto Maple Leafs are locking in their head coach for two more seasons. Sheldon Keefe signed a two-year extension, linking him to the Maple Leafs through the 2025-2026 season, according to Elliotte Friedman.

The Maple Leafs have made the playoffs every season Keefe has been the head coach. He led Toronto to its first playoff series win since 2004 last season, which undoubtedly earned him his extension.

Toronto is Keefe's first NHL job and he's turned into one of the longest-tenured coaches in the league. The Maple Leafs are signaling an all-in approach for the next couple of seasons with the moves they've made this summer.

Toronto extended superstar Auston Matthews, making him the highest-paid player in the NHL. There are also discussions with William Nylander to sign an extension and the team brought in several impactful veterans in free agency.

Extending Keefe gives him some job security and takes away the cloud of coaching in a contract year. Of course, if Toronto struggles deep into the season that job security may diminish rather quickly. For now though, the vibes are high surrounding the Maple Leafs.

Toronto fans have to be pleased with the franchise's offseason. Extending the team's star player as well as the head coach is always a good sign. Though the Maple Leafs are consistently in the playoffs, becoming a consistent winner is now the priority. With Sheldon Keefe at the helm, Toronto thinks that is a possibility and probably rather expect it now after a playoff series win last season.