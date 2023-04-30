Toronto Maple Leafs fans can finally rejoice. The Leafs have won a playoff series for the first time in forever, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games with a Game 6 overtime win.

The Maple Leafs did it in about as dramatic a fashion as you can imagine, grabbing an overtime winner in Game 6 on the road to clinch the second-round berth. It’s Toronto’s first playoff series win since 2004.

Maple Leafs fans were exuberant after the triumphant first round.

Toronto lost seven times between their latest two advancements to the second round. Their Game 6 overtime win was their third overtime win in the series.

Though the Lightning weren’t as dominant this season as in years past, they are still the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions and have won two of the past three Stanley Cups. The East is now truly wide open, with the record-making Boston Bruins forced into a Game 7 by the Florida Panthers.

The Maple Leafs could be seen as one of the favorites to reach the Stanley Cup Finals if the Bruins were to fall. What a turnaround it would be for a Toronto franchise and fanbase that has been longing for a championship since 1967.

Whether they make a deep run or not, this Maple Leafs team will forever be remembered by the Toronto faithful for their playoff win. A first-round win may not mean much to some fanbases, but it is a huge deal for a Maple Leafs franchise that has been without playoff success for nearly 20 years.