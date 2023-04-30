Toronto Maple Leafs fans can finally rejoice. The Leafs have won a playoff series for the first time in forever, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games with a Game 6 overtime win.

The Maple Leafs did it in about as dramatic a fashion as you can imagine, grabbing an overtime winner in Game 6 on the road to clinch the second-round berth. It’s Toronto’s first playoff series win since 2004.

Maple Leafs fans were exuberant after the triumphant first round.

LEAFS WIN!

I REPEAT LEEEEEEAAAAFS WIN! The Toronto Maple Leafs are on their way to the 2nd round! NOTTTTTTER TWO BEERS!

Stone cold style!

YESSSSSSSSIR🍻🍻🍻🥛🥛 Ps

I’m a nice guy but I won’t say a single positive word about Tampa ya bunch of dirty F#CKS “Bye Felicia”🖕🤬🖕… pic.twitter.com/bgDL5C3ezW — 🍻Kurtis From Alberta🇨🇦 (@leafguy403) April 30, 2023

Charles Barkley: "The Toronto Maple Leafs won their first 1st round playoff series since you were 12 years old. So go out and celebrate that." Jamal Murray: "We got something else that we gotta celebrate. But I appreciate it." 😂pic.twitter.com/LSSvie7c4z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

Toronto lost seven times between their latest two advancements to the second round. Their Game 6 overtime win was their third overtime win in the series.

Though the Lightning weren’t as dominant this season as in years past, they are still the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions and have won two of the past three Stanley Cups. The East is now truly wide open, with the record-making Boston Bruins forced into a Game 7 by the Florida Panthers.

The Maple Leafs could be seen as one of the favorites to reach the Stanley Cup Finals if the Bruins were to fall. What a turnaround it would be for a Toronto franchise and fanbase that has been longing for a championship since 1967.

Whether they make a deep run or not, this Maple Leafs team will forever be remembered by the Toronto faithful for their playoff win. A first-round win may not mean much to some fanbases, but it is a huge deal for a Maple Leafs franchise that has been without playoff success for nearly 20 years.