Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves got into some hot water on Saturday when he was given a five-minute match penalty for a hit on Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

Darnell Nurse did not return to the game for the Oilers. The Maple Leafs ended up winning the game 4-3 in overtime on Mitch Marner's goal. NHL Player Safety announced that there would be a hearing on Ryan Reaves' hit on Sunday, so we should have an update on any potential discipline for him as a result of the play. It will be worth monitoring reports to find out if he only receives a fine, or gets suspended for some length of time.

Reaves, one of the “enforcers” left in today's NHL. He is known for getting into fights, and some believe he is a “deterrent” for other teams when it comes to throwing big hits against his teammates. However, he is the one throwing the hit this time around.

Fans not happy with Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves

Reaves has a bit of a reputation when it comes to throwing hits, so when he threw this hit on Nurse in the Maple Leafs' game on Saturday, he caught some heat from fans.

“Ryan Reaves is already the worst player in the NHL and then gives Edmonton a five minute power play right after they give up a PP goal. @MapleLeafs you gonna finally send his useless a** to the minors or what,” wrote @cullenthecomic.

“A well deserved suspension for Ryan Raves is incoming after this ugly hit on Nurse,” wrote Jesse Blake.

“Why is Ryan Reaves still in the NHL? Serious question.” wrote @Nealerrr.

“How the f*** is Ryan Reaves still in the NHL? He's useless. He's dirty. Always has been. Can't produce offense and he can't skate. Deliberate head shot. 10 game suspension. Minimum.” wrote @Oilers_fan30.

“That's a garbage hit from Ryan Reaves.” wrote @KPapetti.

“I think it's only fair to suspend Ryan reaves for the rest of the season and next season,” wrote @Marner4Prison.

As you can see, NHL fans were not happy about Reaves' hit on Nurse.