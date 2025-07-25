With the Chicago Cubs preparing for the trade deadline next week, one of the needs that has been emphasized for the team is boosting their starting rotation. As the rumors will continue to swirl around the Cubs, an MLB insider suggests that the team should trade a top prospect for a pitcher come the deadline on July 31.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote a piece detailing five trades he wants to see made before the trade deadline, with Chicago playing a part, acquiring Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller. However, to acquire Keller, Chicago would have to trade a prospect such as outfielder Owen Caissie and infielder Cristian Hernandez.

Bowden would say that the Cubs are “in desperate need of a starter,” which Keller would fill in the need nicely, though he has a 4-10 record to go along with a 3.53 ERA and 97 strikeouts.

“Justin Steele’s season-ending elbow surgery in April left the Cubs in desperate need of a starter, and Keller could be one of the best dealt at this deadline,” Bowden wrote. “They need to bolster their rotation to hold off the surging Brewers and win the NL Central. Keller has a 3.53 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 21 starts, with 97 strikeouts in 125 innings. He’s made 29 or more starts in each of the past three seasons. Keller, 29, is making $15.4 million this year and will be owed $55.7 million over the next three years of his contract.”

Cubs would send out top prospects in trade, including Owen Caissie

While the baseball world will come up with different trade proposals for the Cubs in landing starting pitching, there's no doubt the expectation is that the team will be active in addressing that area. Bowden would speak on how the Pirates also benefit from the trade as they're getting a “major-league-ready” prospect in Caissie, who was also considered by MLB executives to be moved at the deadline.

“The Pirates need to add offense, especially power, to their lineup,” Bowden wrote. “They rank last in the majors in runs scored and home runs. Caissie, whom major-league executives identified in our early July survey as the most-likely prospect to be traded at the deadline, appears to be major-league-ready.”

“The 23-year-old has slashed .278/.379/.569 this season in Triple A with 23 doubles and 20 home runs, and he could go right into the Pirates’ lineup,” Bowden continued. “Hernandez, 21, is a speedy middle infielder who profiles as a leadoff hitter once fully developed. He has batted .272 with 36 steals this season in High A.”

At any rate, Chicago looks to improve as they are currently in a fight for the NL Central crown with a 60-42 record, only behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who are 61-41. The team starts a three-game series against their in-state rivals in the Chicago White Sox, on Friday night.