The New York Yankees have interest in acquiring Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, there is a “gap” in trade talks between the teams, however.

“Suarez has to be easily the Yankees’ top 3B choice but hearing there’s a gap in talks at moment,” Heyman wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Yanks should match up well with AZ with NYY’s pitching and catching prospects. But Mariners, Cubs, Reds, many others in.”

Suarez is understandably receiving interest from around the league. The Yankees will deal with true competition amid their trade pursuit of the third baseman.

The 34-year-old is in the middle of a strong season, especially from a power standpoint. Suarez is hitting .252/.325/.593 to go along with a .918 OPS and 36 home runs. His 86 RBI lead the league as well. Suarez's 2025 All-Star selection was the second time he received the honor in his big league career.

With Suarez trade rumors swirling, it has become clear that he is among the top candidates to be moved in the sport. The Diamondbacks are moving towards selling, something that became official with their trade of Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night. The Yankees and Mariners are among many possible suitors for Suarez.

Arizona is expected to continue to trade players as they enter a light rebuild. The Diamondbacks still seemingly want to compete sooner rather than later, but they are willing to trade veterans who will enter free agency soon. At 50-53 and in fourth place in the National League West, it has been an underwhelming campaign for the D'Backs.

The Yankees, meanwhile, trail the Toronto Blue Jays by four and a half games in the American League East. The 56-46 Yankees still have a realistic opportunity to win the division. At the very least, New York should be able to make an American League Wild Card push.

Acquiring a right-handed power threat to handle duties at the hot corner would only help the situation. The Yankees will be worth closely monitoring as the Diamondbacks prepare to likely trade Eugenio Suarez.

