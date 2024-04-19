The Stanley Cup Playoffs are here and we got a good one as the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Boston Bruins for Game 1 of the First Round series. We're here to share our NHL odds series, and make a Maple Leafs-Bruins Game 1 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Maple Leafs finished the season with a 46-26-10 record and earned themselves the third spot in the Atlantic Division. Now, they must face an old rival as they clash with the Bruins. It will be the third time they face the Bruins in seven seasons. Ultimately, they are hoping for a different result.
The Bruins went 47-20-15 to finish as the second seed in the Atlantic Division. Significantly, they will face the Leafs, who they have handled pretty well recently. Boston has the chance to get the momentum early by taking Game 1. Consequently, failing to do so can trigger reminders of the collapse from last season.
It is the 17th playoff matchup of all time between the Maple Leafs and the Bruins. Somehow, it is 8-8. But the Bruins have won the last six series. Unfortunately, the Leafs have not beaten the Bruins in a playoff series since 1959.
The Bruins also have won seven in a row against the Maple Leafs in their current rivalry. Amazingly, they knocked off the Leafs 4-1 on two separate occasions.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Maple Leafs-Bruins Game 1 Odds
Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-235)
Moneyline: +108
Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+195)
Moneyline: -130
Over: 5.5 (-124)
Under: 5.5 (-102)
How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 1
Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT
TV: TBS and truTV
Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Leafs' success depends on their ability to score. Overall, their explosive offense is second to none, but they must show up in the playoffs, which has not happened often in recent memory.
Auston Matthews had a ridiculous season, going off for 69 goals and 38 assists, with 18 powerplay markers. Therefore, he will be the top threat for the Leafs and a danger all over the ice. William Nylander had an exceptional season and would like to carry it over to the playoffs. Ultimately, he generated 40 goals and 57 assists, including 11 powerplay tallies.
Mitchell Marner was good but had a drop-down from last season. Still, he finished the campaign with 26 goals and 59 assists. John Tavares is still capable of being a menace all over the ice. Significantly, he finished with 28 goals and 36 assists, including nine powerplay conversions. Morgan Rielly also had a productive season, scoring seven goals and 51 assists.
But the issue has always been defense and goaltending. First, Ilya Samsonov struggled so badly that they had to send him down to the minors. John Woll was solid when he started. Then, he struggled down the stretch, and Samsonov had to replace him again. It is incredibly challenging to trust either goalie.
The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if they can get the early scoring to take the crowd out of the game. Then, they need to avoid mental mistakes and not allow bad goals.
Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win
Although the Bruins did not win the Eastern Conference this season, they seem miles better than last season. They also drew an opponent against whom they had some success. It all starts with a red-hot offense.
David Pastrnak had an amazing season, finishing with 47 goals and 63 assists, including 12 powerplay tallies. Now, he hopes to take his game to the next level in the postseason. Brad Marchand was a great second option. Ultimately, he finished 29 goals and 38 assists, including seven powerplay markers.
Charlie Coyle continued to grow, generating 25 goals and 35 assists, including seven powerplay daggers. Overall, his all-around game was solid, and he looks to keep doing even more. Pavel Zacha had 21 goals and 38 assists, including six powerplay conversions.
The defense and the goaltending have always been the staple of the Bruins. Thus, it is not surprising to see it be that way again. Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark did not put up the gaudy numbers from last season. Yet, they both were productive. Swayman was 25-10-8 with a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916, while Ullmark went 22-10-7 with a 2.57 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.
The Bruins will cover the spread if their defense continues to suffocate opponents. Then, they need to capitalize on any mistakes the Leafs make.
Final Maple Leafs-Bruins Prediction & Pick
This is one of the oldest rivalries in NHL history. Recently, the Bruins have dominated this feud, and it seems like they may do so even more in the future. The Leafs are exceptional on offense. However, their defense leaves a lot to be desired. In other words, they cannot seem to make the right adjustments to stop collapses from happening. The Leafs probably may take this series to seven games. But the Bruins are likely to take this and win by several goals. It is something they have done two times already this season.
Final Maple Leafs-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+195)