The Princeton Tigers take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our March Madness odds series for our Princeton Arizona prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Princeton Arizona.

The college basketball season has been quite a trip for Arizona. The Wildcats fell several games short of UCLA in the Pac-12 regular-season standings. Arizona lost by 13 points at home to Washington State. The Wildcats were blasted by 15 points at Utah. They had some really bad games against teams which didn’t even make the NCAA Tournament. However, Arizona also beat Tennessee and Indiana and Creighton. The Wildcats pummeled USC twice in conference play and still did finish second in the Pac-12. They won the Pac-12 Tournament and beat UCLA for the second time in three meetings this season. That’s still really good, and it gave the Wildcats a No. 2 seed in March Madness.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd had a much better team in Tucson one year ago, with Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko on the roster. Lloyd had more depth and more resources. His team was tougher on defense than this one is. Arizona could play more physical defense in the paint and on the perimeter. Yet, despite all the limitations of this year’s team, Arizona’s NCAA Tournament seed dropped by only one line, from No. 1 to No. 2. That’s quite a piece of coaching by Lloyd, who has proved how good he is at managing personnel and getting his team to work around its deficiencies.

Arizona made the Sweet 16 last year. If it makes the Sweet 16 this year, that’s a very good result for the Wildcats. They will try to grab two wins this week, beginning with the first round against Princeton.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Princeton-Arizona March Madness odds.

March Madness Odds: Princeton-Arizona Odds

Princeton Tigers: +13.5 (-102)

Arizona Wildcats: -13.5 (-120)

Over: 153.5 (-115)

Under: 153.5 (-105)

How To Watch Princeton vs. Arizona

TV: TNT

Stream: CBSSports.com, March Madness app, fuboTV

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET, 1:10 p.m. PT

Why Princeton Could Cover the Spread

Arizona is the better team, but as we all know, in the NCAA Tournament, it just takes one game to disrupt a superior team’s plans. Princeton has often been the team which either springs an upset — as it did over another Pac-12 school, UCLA, in 1996 — or comes really close, as it memorably did against Georgetown in 1989 and on other occasions. Princeton has the patient, disciplined approach which can take advantage of Arizona’s aggressiveness if the Wildcats aren’t precise, polished, and focused. Arizona has great athleticism but can certainly be reckless, and its guards are not relentlessly consistent. Kerr Kriisa can shoot the Wildcats out of games, and Courtney Ramey isn’t always productive on offense. Princeton could lose this game by 13 points and still cover. That seems very realistic when you remember that Washington State beat Arizona by 13 on the road, and that Utah beat the Wildcats by 15.

Why Arizona Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats were tough and superior in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. Big man Azuolas Tubelis was very solid over the course of three days. He and Oumar Ballo are two big, strong guys with quality low-post skills. Princeton has no one who can match up with them. Arizona beat UCLA at the Pac-12 Tournament, playing strong defense and holding up well in crunch time. Arizona, for all of its flaws, is still a No. 2 seed with high upside. This team is built to run Princeton out of the gym.

Final Princeton-Arizona Prediction & Pick

Arizona will win the game, but the Wildcats have been so inconsistent this season that they’ll probably let Princeton hang around. Take Princeton against the spread.

Final Princeton-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Princeton +13.5