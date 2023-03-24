It’s not often that a college basketball player gets trolled on social media for a 36-point double-double in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. Unless of course, you’re Gonzaga’s Drew Timme.

In the midst of maybe the best game of his four-year college career against UCLA, the Gonzaga senior heard it from all angles from college basketball fans on Twitter.

Drew Timme in the post against UCLA pic.twitter.com/fpPDi367IN — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 24, 2023

Drew Timme. Monster. Doesn’t want his 23-year college career to end. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 24, 2023

Drew timme playing out of his mind once he realized if he loses he’ll have to get a 9-5 job pic.twitter.com/VWGJLZyZp9 — John (@iam_johnw) March 24, 2023

The fact that Timme is just a regular 22-year-old senior makes things even funnier. It does seem like he’s been around forever and has played a hundred games for Gonzaga, well because he has. Thursday night’s Sweet 16 matchup with UCLA is Timme’s 133rd game in a Gonzaga uniform.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Timme finished the game with 36 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. He also became the first player to score 20 points in 10 NCAA tournament games. Thanks in large part to Timme, Gonzaga overcame a 13-point deficit to reach the Elite Eight for the fifth time in the last eight editions of March Madness.

Despite his historic performance, Timme nearly cost Gonzaga the game. With the Bulldogs up 75-73 in the final minute of the game, Timme missed two free throws. UCLA then knocked down a 3-pointer to take the lead.

Thankfully for Timme and Gonzaga, head coach Mark Few drew up the perfect play and guard Julian Strawther decided to knock down the most clutch shot of his college career as he buried a three of his own from the mid-court logo.

Ironically, this season may not be the last for Drew Timme in college. He still has another year of eligibility left, and while Timme hasn’t confirmed whether he’ll exercise that fifth year, he did say a couple weeks before the tournament that he would not be returning to Gonzaga next fall.

With the win on Thursday night, the Drew Timme show with Gonzaga will live for at least one more game.