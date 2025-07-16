Philadelphia Eagles first-round rookie Jihaad Campbell is taking his time with his recovery, and he has been pretty vocal about it. After shoulder surgery before the 2024 NFL Draft, Campbell is about ensuring he's fully healed instead of rushing back onto the field.

Earlier this offseason, he showed up at DeVonta Smith's celebrity softball game but opted out of participating. He focused on cheering for his new teammates and soaking in the Eagles' culture.

While the Eagles were busy with minicamp sessions, Campbell worked on the side fields. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio recently mentioned that the rookie probably won't be fully cleared until August. But for Campbell, that's not a hard deadline; he's in no hurry to get back.

“The biggest goal is to get back healthy,” Campbell said. “Making sure I'm strong and have a good mentality going into camp,” according to Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports.

The Eagles are planning to use Campbell as an inside linebacker. Even though he dropped to the 31st overall pick in April, the team is taking a long-term view on his development. Campbell has admitted that rehab can be a mental challenge, but he's keeping his eyes on the bigger picture.

“I wouldn't necessarily say frustration,” he stated. “Every athlete can vouch for this, but we always feel like, ‘Dang, I wanna get back out there.' God has a story for everybody, especially for my journey. I got hurt,” he said.

Philadelphia is excited for Nakobe Dean to return from his patellar tendon injury. While he is recovering, Zack Baun and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will pick up first-team reps in camp. Once they're on the field, both Campbell and Dean will add much-needed depth to the linebacker rotation in Fangio's system.

Despite the wait, Campbell is engaged in the playbook and looking to make an impact when called upon.

“I think it's all about together football and being a whole dominant force amongst everybody,” Campbell said. “Playing with one heart and one sound. That was the biggest thing for this defense toward winning the Super Bowl. I'm extremely honored in being a part of that defense and just to get the ball rolling in understanding the scheme more. Just understanding everyone's role and the job they have to do, including mine. Just so we can go out there and just ball.”