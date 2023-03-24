A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Drew Timme is having a huge night in the Sweet 16 round against the UCLA Bruins. The Gonzaga Bulldogs star even made NCAA tournament history when he scored his 20th point in the contest, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Drew Timme has scored 20 points in an NCAA tournament game for the 10th time in his career. He becomes the first player ever with double-digit 20-point games in the NCAA tournament.”

Drew Timme is the focal point of Gonzaga’s high-flying offense. That is further underscored by his performance against arguably the best defensive team in the nation. The Bruins are known for their stout, suffocating defense, but Drew Timme has done nothing in the game but score as efficiently as he usually does for Gonzaga in, which started the day averaging 86.3 points per game — the best in the nation.

Timme has taken over the offense of Gonzaga versus the Bruins, who are determined to neutralize the Bulldogs’ offense. The Bruins may be having success in containing the other Gonzaga players but not Timme, who is letting it all out in his final season with the program.

“I’ve done my four years,” Drew Timme said to The Athletic when asked if there’s a chance he returns for another year with the Bulldogs “I’m a senior, and I’m moving on.”

Drew Timme, who scored 21 points in the first round of the NCAA tournament against the Grand Canyon Lopes, recently dropped 28 points on 12-for-21 shooting from the field in the second round versus the TCU Horned Frogs.