The College Football Playoff Committee has been discussing a possible expansion to change the 12-team format to 16. However, the two biggest conferences in the nation, the Big Ten and SEC, are at odds over one request that would ultimately make the change.

Reports indicate that the Big Ten gave the SEC an ultimatum in regards to upping the format from 12 to 16 teams, according to Brett McMurphy of On3. The Big Ten wants the SEC to play a ninth conference game in the regular season, rather than the eight each team plays.

“The Big Ten will not back off its preferred College Football Playoff format, guaranteeing the league four automatic qualifiers, unless the SEC decides to add a ninth conference game, sources told On3.”

It's also said that the Big Ten actually prefers the current format. Meanwhile, the SEC is not likely to force its teams to play a ninth conference game in the regular season. So, it appears the two powerhouse conferences are in a stalemate. As a result, the 12-team format is likely to stay, at least through the 2025-26 season.

“With the Big Ten continuing to support the four AQ format and with the SEC unlikely to add a ninth conference game, the 12-team playoff will likely continue for the 2026 season.”

The reason the Big Ten wants the SEC to play nine conference games is that the league feels it would be at a disadvantage if the selection committee were to choose 11 at-large teams for the College Football Playoff. The Big Ten has more room for error, as each team in the league plays one more conference game than any team in the SEC.

“However, there is ‘no chance' the Big Ten will support the 5+11 format, a source said, as long as the SEC remains at eight conference games. Because the Big Ten only plays three non-conference games, compared to four for the SEC, the Big Ten feels it's at a disadvantage if the selection committee picks 11 at-large teams.”

Changing the 12-team format to 16 may be something that eventually comes to fruition. But for now, it appears it will remain the same for at least one more year.