The College Football Playoff Committee has been discussing a possible expansion to change the 12-team format to 16. However, the two biggest conferences in the nation, the Big Ten and SEC, are at odds over one request that would ultimately make the change.

Reports indicate that the Big Ten gave the SEC an ultimatum in regards to upping the format from 12 to 16 teams, according to Brett McMurphy of On3. The Big Ten wants the SEC to play a ninth conference game in the regular season, rather than the eight each team plays.

“The Big Ten will not back off its preferred College Football Playoff format, guaranteeing the league four automatic qualifiers, unless the SEC decides to add a ninth conference game, sources told On3.”

It's also said that the Big Ten actually prefers the current format. Meanwhile, the SEC is not likely to force its teams to play a ninth conference game in the regular season. So, it appears the two powerhouse conferences are in a stalemate. As a result, the 12-team format is likely to stay, at least through the 2025-26 season.

“With the Big Ten continuing to support the four AQ format and with the SEC unlikely to add a ninth conference game, the 12-team playoff will likely continue for the 2026 season.”

The reason the Big Ten wants the SEC to play nine conference games is that the league feels it would be at a disadvantage if the selection committee were to choose 11 at-large teams for the College Football Playoff. The Big Ten has more room for error, as each team in the league plays one more conference game than any team in the SEC.

“However, there is ‘no chance' the Big Ten will support the 5+11 format, a source said, as long as the SEC remains at eight conference games. Because the Big Ten only plays three non-conference games, compared to four for the SEC, the Big Ten feels it's at a disadvantage if the selection committee picks 11 at-large teams.”

Changing the 12-team format to 16 may be something that eventually comes to fruition. But for now, it appears it will remain the same for at least one more year.

More NCAA Football News
Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland has inked an eight-year extension from the conference.
SWAC launches direct-to-consumer platform SWAC TVRandall Barnes ·
Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) scrambles during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
Thomas Castellanos trash talks Alabama WR to his faceJake Faigus ·
July 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Greg Sankey apologizes to Texas football HC Steve Sarkisian over Texas A&M gaffeJackson Stone ·
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Texas football’s Steve Sarkisian drops ‘swag’ truth bomb on Arch ManningDylan Fine ·
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer reads the playcard against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Alabama football’s Kalen DeBoer reveals QB starter ‘if season started today’Malik Brown ·
Texas Longhorns mascot Hook 'Em waves a flag as the Texas Longhorns take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas football flips 5-star lineman away from GeorgiaGuillermo Guajardo ·