If you didn’t know who Markquis Nowell was before Thursday night, you certainly should now. Kansas State’s point guard put on a show at Madison Square Garden in the Wildcats’ overtime win over Michigan State in the Sweet 16, scoring 20 points and dishing an NCAA tournament game record 19 assists.

There were several memorable moments to take away from Nowell’s historic performance, but the play that led to his record-tying 18th assist stood out the most.

KEYONTAE JOHNSON WITH THE REVERSE ALLEY-OOP FINISH 😱pic.twitter.com/58i2EHJ63V — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 24, 2023

Basketball fans went berserk about the play on Twitter, including NBA stars Kevin Durant and Trae Young. Other current and former NBA players gave their applause to Nowell for his performance.

20 points 19 assists and he’s still dancing 😤😤 @MrNewYorkCityy #heartoverheight — Tyrone Muggsy Bogues (@MuggsyBogues) March 24, 2023

I am a fan!!!! @MrNewYorkCityy — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 24, 2023

Performance by Nowell today was Spesha™ (word to @MGRADS) — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) March 24, 2023

Nowell’s Twitter handle, @MrNewYorkCityy, is fitting for someone fresh off a memorable performance at The Garden. Nowell is from Harlem and saved one of the best games of his college career for March Madness in his hometown.

In addition to Nowell’s 20 points and 19 assists, he also added five steals, becoming the first men’s Division I or NBA player to put up those numbers in a game since 1996, according to CBS Sports.

Nowell is putting together an NCAA tournament for the ages so far for Kansas State. He scored 17 points and added 14 assists in Kansas State’s first-round win, then followed it up by scoring a game-high 27 points while playing every minute in the Wildcats’ second-round win over Kentucky.

Kansas State advances to the Elite Eight for the 14th time in program history, and the first time since the 2018 tournament. It’s safe to say that all eyes will be on Markquis Nowell and the Wildcats Saturday night as Kansas State looks to reach the Final Four for the first time in 59 years.