Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

It did not take long for March Madness to hit full gear, as 13-seed Furman upset 4-seed Virginia in dramatic fashion on a JP Pegues late three-point shot.

Furman was down two and had to force a turnover, and that is when Virginia’s Kihei Clark threw the ball up the court. The ball went directly to Garrett Hien, and JP Pegues hit a three from way outside to give Furman a 68-67 lead.

Here is the play:

WHAT DID WE JUST WATCH?!?!?!?!?pic.twitter.com/TTT5RleYgD — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 16, 2023

As expected, Twitter exploded in response.

“My wife works remote and was in an important meeting for the final minutes of Virginia-Furman. I yelled louder than Mel Gibson in Braveheart after the final shot. Professionally, the tournament is off to a great start. Personally, she may change the locks by the Sweet 16,” wrote @JohnRothstein.

Others had similar stories.

“Same. ‘GODDAMMIT ROB CLOSE YOUR DOOR.’ Whoops” wrote @RobDauster.

Fans described disrupting their work environment themselves as well.

“SCREAMED IN MY OFFICE” wrote @CurryHicksSage.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There were some who posted clips of the play, joking about other sports, in reference to Kihei Clark chucking the ball down the court.

ZACH WILSON DROPS BACK TO PASS pic.twitter.com/GUoj7hWkiM — PFT Commenter(DC Defenders 4-0) (@PFTCommenter) March 16, 2023

UVA with the game on the line pic.twitter.com/B2T6eYMTnI — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 16, 2023

Furman players could not even believe what happened. Jalen Slawson was heard saying “he just freaking threw it!” while walking back to the locker room.

“He just freaking threw it” Even Furman couldn’t believe what happened pic.twitter.com/f145y0ROlJ — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 16, 2023

There were also some revealing facts about the Virginia Basketball program from this game.

“March 16th, 2018: Virginia loses to UMBC. March 16th, 2013: Virginia loses to Furman. Virginia needs to suggest the committee not to allow them to play on that date” wrote @Braketologist3

Virginia did have a national championship win in 2019, but that has been surrounded by some brutal tournament losses over the last decade or so.

For Furman, they move on to the second round, and will face off against either San Diego State or Charleston with a trip to the sweet 16 on the line.

For America, March Madness has only just started.