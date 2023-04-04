Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

UConn basketball is the new national champion, and deservingly so. After all, Adama Sanogo and co. had a dominant March Madness run that’s rarely seen in the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies took down the San Diego State Aztecs on Monday, 76-59, to conclude their title run with a big bang. Sanogo and guard Tristen Newton led the way with monstrous triple-doubles, with the former finishing with 17 points and 10 boards, and the latter recording 19 points and 10 boards on top of four assists.

With the dominant win, UConn officially ended the competition winning all their six games by double-digits–the biggest being their 28-point blowout of Gonzaga in the Elite Eight. Even better, they actually averaged a 20-point winning margin, which is the fourth-largest ever since the field expanded to 64 teams back in 1985, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Speaking of history, the Huskies also extended its proud winning tradition with the 2023 title. Now, they have won the championship in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Only UConn basketball and North Carolina have been able to have a title in four straight decades, with the Tar Heels doing so from the 1980s to the 2010s.

There’s no denying that UConn deserved the victory. They are just too good anyway, and many expected them to make easy work of the Aztecs. And of course credit should be given to the players, head coach Dan Hurley and his staff. After all, such dominant run takes years in the making and cannot be easily achieved overnight unlike what many believe.