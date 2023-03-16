Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Kansas Basketball is ready for March Madness to begin. The Jayhawks won the men’s March Madness last season and are eager to see how far the top seed in the West Region can go this season. Unfortunately, they will have to start the tournament without head coach Bill Self, who is dealing with a heart condition.

Self is out of the hospital after undergoing a procedure for clogged arteries but still needs time to recover before heading back to the sideline. He missed the Big 12 tournament (where Kansas lost in the finals to Texas) and now will be missing at least the beginning of the big dance.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts will temporarily take Self’s place as Kansas basketball’s head coach and provided a positive update on his status, according to Shreyas Laddha of the Kansas City Star.

“He’s doing well today. He was at practice today. He was at practice last night and all of our meetings,” Roberts said, via the Kansas City Star. “He’s doing well. He’s getting better all the time. We’re hopeful and everything is day-to-day with him, but if you ask our guys he got after them pretty good today, so he was doing really well.”

Kansas basketball’s quest to repeat as national champions begins with a matchup against Howard at 2:00 P.M. EST on Thursday. With AP All-American First Team member Jalen Wilson and top NBA draft prospect Gradey Dick leading the way for the Big 12 runner-ups, the Jayhawks should be able to beat the Bison and advance while Bill Self gets better.