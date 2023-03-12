Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Kansas Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self was discharged from a Kansas City-area hospital and will rejoin the Kansas Basketball program for its first NCAA Tournament game against Howard, according to Dave Skretta of The Associated Press.

Bill Self missed the Big 12 tournament this week, as he was in the hospital getting a procedure to treat blocked arteries in his heart. Kansas basketball won its first two games against the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Iowa State Cyclones, but ultimately lost to the No. 7 Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 championship game by the score of 76-56.

Kansas finished the season with a 27-7 record, going 13-5 in conference play, which was good enough for them to win the Big 12 regular season title. That gives them the number one seed in the west region.

Kansas basketball will play Howard in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday. If they win that game, they will play the winner of the 8-9 seed matchup that involves Arkansas and Illinois.

Howard, of course comes in as a 16 seed, with only one 16 seed pulling an upset over a one seed, Kansas should not expect any problems winning their first round game. Howard is 22-12, and won the MEAC tournament to secure its bid in the tournament.

With Bill Self back on the sideline, the Kansas Jayhawks will hope to make another run in the NCAA Tournament to win back-to-back national championships. They will not be the number one overall seed for this bracket, that is Alabama, but by securing a one seed, Kansas should be a strong contender once again.