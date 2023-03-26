My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The first game of the Elite Eight in the 2023 March Madness tournament was a back-and-forth thriller between Kansas State and Florida Atlantic University, with FAU eventually coming out on top by a score of 79-76. It was a crushing result for the Wildcats after grinding out such a hard fought victory over Michigan State in the Sweet Sixteen, but that didn’t stop Jerome Tang from making a very classy move after the game.

FAU has been one of the biggest surprises of the tournament, as they have now made it all the way to the Final Four despite entering the tournament as a nine seed. After the game ended, Tang made sure to give FAU their flowers, praising the Owls for being the toughest team that Kansas State had come across all season long.

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang went into FAU's locker room after their loss in the Elite Eight and had this to say. Respect 👏 (via @MarchMadnessMBB) pic.twitter.com/EYWGn2tZ4P — ESPN (@espn) March 26, 2023

This is a very classy move from Jerome Tang, as it’s always tough to admit that your opponent is better than you in the midst of defeat. But Tang had no problem doing so here, and encouraged FAU to continue their improbable run with just two potential games left in the tournament.

With Kansas State bowing out, FAU will move onto the Final Four, and play the winner of the Elite Eight matchup between San Diego State and Creighton. If the Owls can come out on top of that game, they would make it to the Final with a shot to come away as the winner of the tournament. Not many fans viewed a deep run by FAU as likely, but they have won over a lot of fans so far, and it looks like Tang is part of that list of fans now, even if he may still be upset to have lost.