The NCAA Tournament is famous for making heroes of players and coaches from lower-seeded teams who find a way to upset higher-seeded powerhouses. Kennesaw State and head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim almost joined that group but fell just short in their 72-67 loss to Xavier in their first-round game.

Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim cries "tears of joy" as the Owls' season comes to an end after a first-round loss to Xavier. Grab a tissue. Why March Madness is so special. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/LQMYMYztEi — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) March 17, 2023

While the Owls came close, Abdur-Rahim won praise on Twitter for the way his team played, and many believe he deserves a major promotion. His team’s play against Xavier brought Abdur-Rahim to cry “tears of joy.”

Kennesaw State's coach Amir Abdur Rahim is going to get a major conference coaching job sooner than later. He can coach! — Michael Bell (@mikeyb20202021) March 17, 2023

@sunsetAMIR is going to win a National Championship someday. Mark this tweet. Some dudes just have it. He is one of them. Amir Abdur-Rahim. Remember the name. — Marco Fortunato Lauro (@GiallorossiYank) March 17, 2023

This Kennesaw State coach is making me tear up holy cow — Otzelbasketbergerball State Fan (@TheRealJoRo) March 17, 2023

Abdur-Rahim was proud of the effort that his team made, building a 13-point second half lead that forced the Musketeers to hit the accelerator at full speed.

“We did some things early on both ends of the court that helped build that 13-point lead,” Amir Abdur-Rahim said. “But if anybody in that building thought that was going to be how the game stayed, you hadn’t watched much basketball in March — and you probably haven’t watched much basketball in general.”

While Kennesaw State was on track to deliver an upset throughout much of the second half, Xavier turned up the defensive heat in the late going. The Owls made just 2 of 15 shots from the field in the last 9 1/2 minutes. That defensive pressure came after Kennesaw State seemed to have Xavier on the run and appearing confused by their opponent’s game plan.

Terrell Burden was one of 3 Owl players in double figures, and he finished the game with 14 points. His attempt at a go-ahead layup in the final seconds was blocked by Jack Nunge and gave Xavier control of the game.

Despite falling short, Abdur-Rahim was clearly proud of his team’s showing as it attempted to gain its first NCAA tournament victory.