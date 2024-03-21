Long Beach State defied the odds and made the March Madness tournament after clinching the Big West. However, all eyes are on this program ever since head coach Dan Monson was fired. He's continued coaching the team anyway and they've found success late in the season.
It's one of the more interesting stories for March Madness this year as many have speculated what Long Beach State will do if they go on a run. Do they hire Monson back? Do they still let him walk? Who really knows at this point?
But things took a weird turn on Thursday after Long Beach State's Athletic Director, Bobby Smitheran, reportedly claimed that his firing of Dan Monson lit a fire and “inspired” the team to play better, according to ESPN and The Associated Press.
“‘My belief and hope is that by doing what I did and the timing of it, they would play inspired, and that's what they did,' Bobby Smitheran told The Associated Press on Thursday, a few hours before the Beach tipped off against Arizona. ‘I'm not trying to pat myself on the back, but it worked.'”
What's the old saying? Hindsight makes everybody a genius? That kinda fits the bill here for the Long Beach State AD. The program originally fired Dan Monson after they lost five straight games. But since then the team went on to win the Big West tournament and earn a guaranteed bid for the March Madness tourney. All with Monson leading the way as head coach.
It's kind of hard to believe that the AD actually thought it would light a fire under the program. But since that decision, Dan Monson has reportedly loved every minute coaching Long Beach State. The veteran coach described the situation as “surreal.”
“On Wednesday, [Dan Monson] quipped that he's working for free now, and loving it because of the outpouring of support he's received from his players, friends and family. ‘I keep using the word ‘surreal.' Twilight zone might be part true. It's been awesome.'”
Long Beach State is set to take on the Arizona Wildcats in the opening round. The Wildcats are a two seed, so it'll be interesting to see how the Beach handle this one. Both teams play a similar up-tempo style and like to score quickly. Arizona is the more athletic team but if the Beach can lockdown defensively they'll have a shot at pulling off a massive upset.
If they pull it off and go on a run, who knows what the Long State Beach AD is going to do. It's one of the reasons many are hoping this team shocks the world in the March Madness Tournament. Especially considering this team has already played well above expectations after firing the head coach.