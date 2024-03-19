Long Beach State takes on Arizona in Salt Lake City for the first round of the Men's March Madness tournament. Below we will continue our college basketball odds series with a Long Beach State-Arizona prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Long Beach State made an improbable run to the Big West championship as they took home the championship. Long Beach State is led by Marcus Tsohonis as he scores 17.8 points per game. Next on the team is Jadon Jones and his 12.2 points per game. Lassina Traore is averaging a double-double, as well. As a team, Long Beach State averages 77.7 points per game.
Arizona was a favorite to win the Pac-12 Championship, but they lost in the first round of the tournament. They were still able to earn the second seed in the West region, though. Caleb Love leads the team with 18.1 points per game this season. Oumar Ballo averages a double-double for the Wildcats, as well. Arizona, as a team, scores 87.9 points per game.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
March Madness Odds: Long Beach State-Arizona Odds
Long Beach State: 20.5 (-105)
Moneyline: +1600
Arizona: 20.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -4500
Over: 163.5 (-110)
Under: 163.5 (-110)
How to Watch March Madness
Time: 2 PM ET/11 AM PT
TV: TBS
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Long Beach State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Long Beach State will have to keep up on the offensive side of the court. They did lead their conference with 77.7 points per game, and they are one of the top teams in the nation at getting to the free-throw line. They need to be at their best in this game if they want any chance of even covering the spread. Arizona is on a little bit of a cold streak heading into this game, so Long Beach State does have the momentum on their side. As long as Long Beach State can keep up offensively, they will cover.
Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win
Arizona will win this game on the offensive side of the court. They are third in the nation in points per game, 14th in field goal percentage, 24th in three-point percentage, and 15th in free throws attempted per game. The Wildcats are one of the toughest teams to slow down, and this a great chance for them to regain momentum. If Love and Bello can have a good game on the offensive side, Arizona is going to win this game by a large margin.
Long Beach State allows 75.5 points per game. That number is 288th out of 363 teams in the nation. They will give up points, and Arizona will take advantage. With Long Beach State struggling on the defensive side of the court, Arizona is going to put up a lot of points. With that happening, there is almost no chance Long Beach State can keep up.
Final Long Beach State-Arizona Prediction & Pick
Do not overthink this game. There have been 15 seeds upsetting two seed in the past, but this will not be one of those games. This game is going to become a shootout, and that favors Arizona. Because of this, I am going to take Arizona to not only win this game but cover the spread.
Final Long Beach State-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona -20.5 (-115)