The North Carolina basketball program has declined an invitation to the NIT after missing out on the NCAA Tournament, the program announced in a statement.

“All season our focus and goal have been on being the best team we can possible become and reaching our full potential to give us another opportunity to compete, play for and win an NCAA Championship,” head coach Hubert Davis said in the statement. “Although we no longer have that opportunity and this season wasn’t what we had hoped for, I want to thank our players and staff for their hard work and love for Carolina Basketball.”

Hubert Davis said that the focus is on moving ahead to next season, and that is the best way for them to compete for the ACC and NCAA championships.

“Many factors go into postseason play and we believe now is the time to focus on moving ahead, preparing for next season and the opportunity to again compete for ACC and NCAA championships,” Davis said in the statement. “I also want to thank our great fans for their incredible support. Our commitment to you is what drives us to improve our program in every way.”

The 2022-2023 North Carolina basketball program is the first AP preseason number one team to miss the NCAA Tournament since the expansion to 64 teams in 1985, according to Jordan Negin-Shecter of SportsNet. The last preseason number one team to miss the tournament was NC State in 1975, according to Will Backus of 247Sports.

It was a disappointing season after a trip to the National Championship game a season ago for the Tar Heels, and Hubert Davis and the program are deciding to focus on next season right now by passing on the NIT tournament.