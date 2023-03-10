North Carolina men’s basketball was already seemingly on the outside looking in when it came to March Madness heading into the ACC Tournament. Well, the Tar Heels didn’t help their case, falling to Virginia in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night- and the loss left star player Armando Bacot wondering what went wrong.

But when asked why North Carolina Basketball, which entered the year ranked no. 1 in the preseason poll, fell short of their expectations, Bacot had a pretty harsh explanation, per On3 Sports.

“Really, I guess we just weren’t that good,” Bacot told reporters. “It was more expectations from y’all than us. I guess we just really weren’t that good.”

Armando Bacot said that he guessed that North Carolina basketball wasn’t “that good.”

The senior forward acknowledged that the expectations may not have come from within the program, but from the media.

When pressed further on what went wrong in the ACC Tournament, Bacot really didn’t have an answer, saying it’s something he could address later on.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Clearly, the loss to Virginia was truly eye-opening for Bacot and his teammates, who had to have been feeling good heading into the season.

But a 20-13 record, including just an 11-9 mark within the ACC, ultimately showed that this Tar Heels team simply didn’t find the same level of play as last year’s squad, which raced all the way to the National Championship game.

Now, North Carolina men’s basketball could become the first preseason no. 1 team to miss the tournament since NC State in 1974-75.

Maybe Armando Bacot said it best.

Maybe the Tar Heels just weren’t that good.